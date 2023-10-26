კანადელი ასტრონავტი ჯერემი ჰანსენი ემზადება მთვარის მისიისთვის

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is set to achieve a remarkable milestone in his career next fall, as he prepares to embark on an extraordinary journey to orbit the moon. This momentous mission comes after years of dedication and training, propelling Hansen to become a respected figure in the field of space exploration.

With an unwavering passion for space since his childhood days in London, Ontario, Hansen’s dream of spaceflight first took root in the confines of his humble treehouse. As he gazed up at the stars above and wondered about the mysteries of the universe, little did he know that his childhood fascination would one day lead him to the far reaches of the cosmos.

When asked about his upcoming lunar mission, Hansen expressed a mixture of excitement and trepidation. “This mission represents the culmination of years of hard work and preparation. I am honored and humbled to be part of this historic endeavor,” he said.

Hansen’s training regimen has been arduous, encompassing various aspects of astronaut preparation. From undergoing rigorous physical fitness routines to mastering complex technical skills, he has consistently pushed himself to the limits in order to be fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

As he embarks on this monumental journey, Hansen hopes to inspire future generations of space enthusiasts. His mission serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big and pursue their passions relentlessly.

