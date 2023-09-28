Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

იაპონური კოსმოსური ხომალდი SLIM იღებს დედამიწის სურათებს მთვარეზე დაშვების კამერის შესამოწმებლად

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Sep 28, 2023
Japanese scientists recently commanded the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM), a Japanese spacecraft, to capture images of Earth. The primary purpose of this operation was to verify the functionality of the camera that will be used to image and process the craters on the moon during the upcoming Moon landing.

The images were taken from an approximate distance of 1,00,000 kilometers at dawn, providing a direct view of Japan. Due to the limited communication speed with the ground, the images were more heavily compressed than the data processed onboard. As a result, the images appear monochromatic.

Craters on the lunar surface play a significant role in understanding the history of the moon and the solar system’s bombardment history. They also serve as landmarks for self-localization, allowing rovers to automatically detect and match craters in their vicinity to known maps. The Japanese lander, SLIM, will use a similar approach to demonstrate a pinpoint landing on the Moon.

The onboard rover will now be powered on and its functions checked. During this time, the rover team will use amateur radio frequencies for communication. SLIM was launched on September 7 from the Tanegashima Space Center and is expected to land near the Shioli crater on the Moon’s near side. The spacecraft is taking a longer route to conserve fuel, which will result in a landing attempt by February 2024.

This mission, which cost $100 million to develop, marks an important step in advancing our understanding of the lunar surface and its history. By capturing images of Earth and testing the camera functionality, Japanese scientists are ensuring that the upcoming Moon landing will be a success.

წყაროები:
– Jaxa (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency)
– Edited By: Sibu Kumar Tripathi
– გამოქვეყნდა: 28 წლის 2023 სექტემბერი

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

