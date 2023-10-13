თავისუფალი ელექტრონების ურთიერთქმედება: ელექტრონული მიკროსკოპის გაძლიერება მორგებული ელექტრონული პულსებით

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen have made a breakthrough in understanding and measuring the interactions between electrons in electron microscopes, which could lead to improvements in electron microscopy and the integration of quantum technology. Electron microscopes are powerful tools for examining structures at the nanoscale, but their resolution is limited by the repulsion of electrons. By studying the repulsion between individual electrons, the team discovered an “energetic fingerprint” that revealed the distribution of electron velocities based on their numbers. This insight enabled them to develop a method for generating electron pulses with a fixed number of electrons, potentially enhancing the performance of electron microscopes.

In traditional electron microscopes, electrons are sent through a sample to create an image. However, the interaction between electrons limits the resolution and contrast of the microscope. When two electrons come close to each other, they repel each other due to the Coulomb force. This repulsion sets a limit on the maximum brightness of the electron beam. The researchers, led by Claus Ropers, resolved and analyzed the repulsion between individual electrons for the first time. By generating ultrashort electron pulses with specific electron numbers, they were able to closely observe the interparticle repulsion.

Using a spectrometer and event-based detector, the researchers measured the energy exchange between electrons in a pulse. Depending on the number of electrons in the pulse, the repulsion between them varied. This allowed them to determine an energetic fingerprint specific to the electron number in a pulse. With this knowledge, they developed new schemes to use multi-electron states in electron microscopes. By generating electron pulses with a fixed number of electrons, the performance of electron microscopes in both research and technological applications, such as semiconductor manufacturing, can be significantly improved.

In addition to the implications for electron microscopy, there is also the possibility that the electrons are quantum mechanically “entangled,” meaning they are tied to each other in a specific quantum way. This opens up a new interface between electron microscopy and quantum technology. The team’s findings have the potential to bridge the gap between electron microscopy and important advancements in quantum computing and communication.

წყარო: მაქს პლანკის საზოგადოება