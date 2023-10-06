Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

ინდოეთში აშენებული გამოსახულების მონაცემთა დამუშავების ტექნოლოგია იძლევა აღმოჩენების საშუალებას შორეული გალაქტიკებიდან

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Oct 6, 2023
An image data processing technology developed in India has played a crucial role in the discoveries made by the MeerKAT Telescope, located in the South African desert. This pioneering technology, known as the Automated Radio Telescope Image Processing Pipeline (ARTIP), was developed by global technology consultancy firm Thoughtworks at their offices in Bengaluru and Pune.

The MeerKAT Telescope, consisting of 64 antennas, acts as a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) Telescope and offers significantly enhanced sensitivity and sky survey capabilities compared to existing telescopes. ARTIP has been instrumental in the MeerKAT Absorption Live Survey (MALS), automating data processing, flagging, calibration, and imaging.

One of the principal investigators involved in this collaboration is Neeraj Gupta from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune. The seamless integration of ARTIP with MeerKAT has allowed the processing of more than 1PB of data, leading to groundbreaking discoveries, such as the detection of the hydroxyl radical (OH) and the identification of huge hydrogen atoms in a distant galaxy.

ARTIP is a highly configurable and customizable pipeline specifically designed for processing MeerKAT data but can also be used for data produced by other telescopes. It consists of four sub-pipelines, including calibration, cube-imaging, and continuum-imaging pipelines, along with a diagnostics pipeline for data analysis and quality assurance.

In addition to its contribution to ARTIP development, Thoughtworks actively participates in future software development for the SKA Telescope and collaborates with scientific institutes to research and build prototypes for large-scale data processing and analysis.

By leveraging contemporary software engineering tools and practices, ARTIP has enabled significant discoveries and benefitted the entire astronomy community. The success of this collaboration is evidenced by the publication of the MALS findings in the international astronomical journal, Proceedings of Science.

წყაროები:
– Chhaya Dhanani, Thoughtworks
– Proceedings of Science

