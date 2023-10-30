ჯეიმს უების კოსმოსური ტელესკოპის მიერ გამოვლენილი კრაბის ნისლეულის ახალი აღმოჩენა

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled breathtaking new images of the renowned Crab Nebula, providing astronomers with unprecedented details of this celestial phenomenon. Located approximately 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, the Crab Nebula, also known as M1, is the aftermath of a supernova explosion that occurred in 1054.

JWST’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) cameras captured this awe-inspiring spectacle, showcasing the nebula in all its glory. In comparison to the optical wavelength image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope back in 2006, the JWST image reveals striking variations. By focusing on infrared light, invisible to the human eye, JWST exposes intricate details within the gas filaments surrounding the nebula, enhancing their visibility with vibrant orange hues.

One of the key features that stands out in the image is the ethereal nebulosity throughout. Astronomers explain that this effect is the consequence of JWST detecting emission produced by charged particles moving along magnetic field lines. This remarkable image depicts a region spanning approximately 10 light-years.

Tea Temim, a researcher at Princeton University, emphasizes the significance of JWST’s capabilities in accurately determining the composition of the expelled material within the Crab Nebula. By analyzing the content of iron and nickel, astronomers hope to gain insights into the specific type of explosion that gave rise to this captivating nebula.

Nebulae, derived from the Latin word for “cloud,” refer to vast clouds of interstellar gas and dust. The Crab Nebula specifically pertains to a planetary nebula, formed when the remaining core of a collapsed giant star emits enough energy to illuminate the surrounding gas. Notably, there exist other types of nebulae, such as diffuse or emission nebulae (like the famous Orion Nebula) and reflection nebulae (like the Pleiades open star cluster). These diverse nebulae play vital roles in the birth and evolution of stars.

Designated as M1 in Charles Messier’s catalog, the Crab Nebula represents the first entry in the 18th-century French astronomer’s list of permanent objects in the night sky. This catalog has proven incredibly valuable for amateur astronomers seeking bright star clusters, galaxies, and nebulae to observe with their telescopes.

With the enchanting imagery captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, humanity gains a deeper understanding of the profound beauty and complexity encompassed within the Crab Nebula. As we continue to explore the mysteries of the universe, these revelations foster a sense of wonder and evoke a desire for further exploration.

