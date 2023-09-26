მეცნიერებმა გადაშენებული ტასმანიის ვეფხვის რნმ-ის თანმიმდევრობა გაუღეს დაკარგული სახეობების აღდგომას

Scientists at Stockholm University have achieved a major breakthrough by successfully recovering and sequencing RNA from an extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger. This groundbreaking accomplishment has raised hopes for potentially resurrecting animals that were once thought to be lost forever.

Until now, it was believed that extracting and sequencing RNA from an extinct species was not possible. Professor Marc Friedländer, an associate professor of molecular biology at Stockholm University, commented that people didn’t think it could be done. However, this new achievement has proven otherwise.

The research team, co-led by Professor Love Dalen, was able to sequence RNA molecules from a 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen that had been preserved at room temperature in Sweden’s Museum of Natural History. They were then able to reconstruct RNA from the skin and skeletal muscles of the extinct animal.

RNA is a crucial molecule that carries genetic information from the genome to the rest of the cell, instructing it on what to do. Professor Dalen explained that understanding both DNA and RNA is essential when it comes to resurrecting extinct animals. DNA is stable and well-preserved over time, but RNA is highly transient and easily destroyed. Sequencing RNA provides valuable information about gene activity and regulation that DNA alone cannot reveal.

The researchers also discovered a couple of new genes through their analysis of the Tasmanian tiger’s RNA, which would not have been possible through DNA analysis alone. This indicates the importance of studying RNA in understanding the biology and functionality of extinct species.

The last known living Tasmanian tiger died in captivity in 1936. The species was declared a pest after European colonization of Australia, leading to a bounty being offered for every animal killed. Due to the relatively preserved natural habitat in Tasmania, efforts to bring back the Tasmanian tiger through de-extinction have been focused on this species.

However, there are ethical implications to consider regarding the resurrection of extinct animals. Friedländer acknowledged that bringing back the Tasmanian tiger, which humans had played a role in driving to extinction, could be seen as correcting our interference. The researchers believe that their study findings can also contribute to our understanding of pandemics, particularly RNA viruses.

By analyzing RNA from wild animal remains stored in museum collections, researchers could gain valuable insights into the nature and origins of past pandemics, including the Spanish flu and the recent COVID-19 pandemic. This study opens up new possibilities for utilizing museum collections to study RNA and potentially prevent future pandemics.

In conclusion, the successful sequencing of RNA from an extinct Tasmanian tiger represents a significant leap forward in genetic research. It offers new hope for the resurrection of other lost species and highlights the importance of studying RNA in understanding extinct animals’ biology and functionality. Moreover, this breakthrough has the potential to shed light on the origins and nature of pandemics by analyzing RNA from wild animal remains stored in museum collections.

