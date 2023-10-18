Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

არის თუ არა ცნობიერება ტვინში ენტროპიის შედეგი?

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Oct 18, 2023
არის თუ არა ცნობიერება ტვინში ენტროპიის შედეგი?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By რობერტ ენდრიუ

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ეკლის გვირგვინის არასრულწლოვანი ვარსკვლავი უძლებს სიცხეს, რაც უფრო დიდ საფრთხეს უქმნის მარჯნის რიფებს

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

Varda Space Industries დაეშვა შემდეგი კოსმოსური ხომალდი ავსტრალიაში, რადგან აშშ-ს დამტკიცება მოლოდინში რჩება

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

NASA ატარებს "ცხელი ცეცხლის" ტესტს არტემისის მთვარე-რაკეტის ძრავებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ეკლის გვირგვინის არასრულწლოვანი ვარსკვლავი უძლებს სიცხეს, რაც უფრო დიდ საფრთხეს უქმნის მარჯნის რიფებს

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

Varda Space Industries დაეშვა შემდეგი კოსმოსური ხომალდი ავსტრალიაში, რადგან აშშ-ს დამტკიცება მოლოდინში რჩება

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

NASA ატარებს "ცხელი ცეცხლის" ტესტს არტემისის მთვარე-რაკეტის ძრავებისთვის

Oct 19, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

აღმოჩენილია უძველესი და ყველაზე შორეული სწრაფი რადიოს აფეთქება, რომელიც სცილდება სამყაროს ჩვენი გაგების საზღვრებს

Oct 19, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები