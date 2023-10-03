Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

გიტარისტი ბრაიან მეი ეხმარება ნასას მიწის ზონდს ასტეროიდ ბენუზე

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Oct 3, 2023
გიტარისტი ბრაიან მეი ეხმარება ნასას მიწის ზონდს ასტეროიდ ბენუზე

In addition to being a legendary guitarist for the band Queen, Brian May is also an astrophysicist with a PhD. Recently, he put his scientific knowledge to use by assisting NASA in determining where their probe should land on the asteroid Bennu.

Bennu is an asteroid that is believed to be a remnant from the early solar system. It is composed of rock chunks held together by gravity and orbits the sun every 1.2 years. In 2016, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the mission of collecting samples from Bennu.

The challenge was finding a suitable landing site on the asteroid’s surface. The original plan was to touch down on an area referred to as “the beach,” but it turned out that Bennu was actually a rough terrain covered in boulders. This is where Brian May came in.

May developed stereoscopic images of Bennu’s surface to help identify a safe landing spot for the spacecraft. Stereoscopic imaging adds depth to flat images, similar to the effect of 3D glasses. His expertise in this technique proved invaluable in ensuring a successful landing.

Dante Lauretta, the leader of the OSIRIS-REx mission, praised May’s involvement and described him as a true space enthusiast and advocate for space exploration. May’s contribution to the mission was detailed in a book co-authored by Lauretta, titled “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid.”

Brian May’s dual career as a musician and astrophysicist is a testament to his passion for both art and science. His collaboration with NASA demonstrates the significant role that individuals from various backgrounds can play in advancing scientific exploration.

წყაროები:
– Washington Post: María Luisa Paúl, “Guitarist has a PhD in astrophysics, which he put to use helping scientists decide just where their probe would land on asteroid Bennu”
– Book: “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid” by Dante Lauretta and Brian May

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

