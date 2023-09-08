Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

მარსის რუქების შედგენა: ადამიანთა დასახლებისთვის ზუსტი მიწის რუქების შექმნა

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 8, 2023
მარსის რუქების შედგენა: ადამიანთა დასახლებისთვის ზუსტი მიწის რუქების შექმნა

Researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) are working on creating accurate land maps of Mars for future human settlement. They are combining over 3,000 high-resolution images gathered by the United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe to create a comprehensive color mosaic of the planet. Accurate land maps and local weather data are crucial for landing spacecraft safely on Mars. Understanding daily and seasonal weather patterns can help identify the safest time and location to land.

The NYUAD Mars Atlas is being used in NASA’s Mars 24 software and the JMARS database, which is used by NASA scientists for mission planning. This map is the first to entirely use actual color photographs of the entire planet, providing a unique perspective of Mars’ landscape.

Accurate atlases can help overcome multiple challenges for human settlement on Mars. They can help identify the best locations for human settlements in terms of landscape, temperature, and resources. The presence of ice can be converted into water, which can be used for habitation.

The study of Mars’ climate and desertification can also have implications for Earth. Mars was theorized to once be a water-covered planet like Earth, but its thinning atmosphere caused cooling and dryness. Mars now experiences regular global dust storms, which affect its climate. The data gathered about Mars’ desertification can be used by climate scientists to understand the potential future of Earth.

The dream of humans becoming Martians and living on Mars is slowly becoming a reality. With the advancement of technology and research, it may not be long before humans set foot on the Red Planet. The accurate land maps created by NYUAD are an important step towards achieving this goal.

წყაროები:
– CNN article: “Mapping the Red Planet: How researchers are creating accurate atlases for Mars”

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

კვლევამ აჩვენა გლობალური წყალდიდობის საგანგაშო ზარალი 27 წლის განმავლობაში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომის ჰაკი საშუალებას აძლევს მზის ორბიტერს, განახორციელოს რთული დაკვირვებები

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

ახალი ამბები

უსაფრთხო ვებ კარიბჭის როლი ინტერნეტ ტრაფიკის დაცვაში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს სუპერმასიური შავი ხვრელის წყვილი ყველაზე ნათელ გალაქტიკებში

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

HyperX უშვებს ახალ Cloud III უსადენო სათამაშო ყურსასმენს

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ციფრული სიგნალის პროცესორები: აუდიო და ვიდეო ხარისხის გაუმჯობესება თანამედროვე მოწყობილობებში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები