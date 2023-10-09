Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

უძველესი მტკიცებულებები ვარაუდობენ, რომ მზის ქარიშხალი 10-ჯერ უფრო ძლიერია, ვიდრე კერინგტონის მოვლენა

Byრობერტ ენდრიუ

Oct 9, 2023
Ancient evidence found in the rings of partially fossilized trees indicates that 14,300 years ago, Earth experienced a solar storm that was at least 10 times more powerful than the famous Carrington Event of 1859. The Carrington Event caused widespread disruption to telegraph systems, with electrical currents sweeping across Earth’s surface and resulting in fires and other chaos.

Geomagnetic storms, also known as solar storms, occur when the Sun releases massive flares or coronal mass ejections. If these eruptions are directed toward Earth, a surge of charged particles can hit our magnetosphere, resulting in the disruption of communication systems, including satellites and radio communications. In rare instances, the electromagnetic field disruption caused by severe solar storms can impact power grids.

Radiocarbon, produced by cosmic particles interacting with atmospheric particles in the upper atmosphere, can reveal historical solar eruptions hidden in the annual rings of old trees. Scientists studying subfossilized trees in the Southern French Alps discovered a ring with an enormous spike in radiocarbon dating back 14,300 years. This finding, coupled with evidence from ice cores extracted from Greenland, suggests a Miyake event, a powerful geomagnetic storm, occurred during this time period.

Miyake events are highly intense and potentially devastating events that could cause significant damage to Earth’s infrastructure. The effects may include permanent damage to power grids and widespread blackouts lasting months. Understanding our past is crucial in accurately predicting future solar storm events and mitigating potential risks.

