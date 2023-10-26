კოსმიური ბალეტის გახსნა: მილიარდი წლის გალაქტიკის შეჯახება

A breathtaking cosmic phenomenon has been captured by astronomers using the Gemini South telescope in Chile. In the aftermath of a billion-year-old spiral galaxy collision, they have witnessed a spectacular sight of swirling bands of interstellar dust and gas, reminiscent of cotton candy gently wrapping around the merging cores of the progenitor galaxies.

NGC 7727, the peculiar galaxy in question, resides about 90 million light-years from our Milky Way in the constellation of Aquarius. Deep within this celestial chaos lies a pair of supermassive black holes, their gravitational embrace defying comprehension. One of the behemoth black holes boasts a staggering mass of 154 million times that of our Sun, while its companion weighs in at 6.3 million solar masses. Remarkably, these colossal objects are situated a mere 1600 light-years apart, representing the closest known pair of supermassive black holes to Earth.

Scientists predict that over the course of the next 250 million years, these titanic black holes will eventually merge, forming an even more colossal black hole. The fate of NGC 7727 itself will also undergo a dramatic transformation. The galaxy, currently ablaze with young stars and vibrant stellar nurseries, will gradually settle and transition into an elliptical galaxy composed predominantly of older stars with minimal star formation—a process that serves as a possible glimpse into the future of our Milky Way and its neighboring Andromeda Galaxy, destined to merge billions of years from now.

The stunning image captured by the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) mounted on Gemini South showcases the power and precision of these state-of-the-art telescopes, which are part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab. The twin 8.1-meter diameter optical/infrared telescopes are strategically located on two of Earth’s finest observation sites, offering unrivaled capabilities in both optical and infrared astronomy.

Join us as we embark on this cosmic ballet, unraveling the mysteries of deep space and unlocking the secrets hidden within the collisions and mergers of galaxies, painting an awe-inspiring portrait of the vast and ever-evolving universe.

