Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

პირველი კარგად შემონახული Phorusrhacidae კვალი აღმოაჩინეს არგენტინაში

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Oct 13, 2023
პირველი კარგად შემონახული Phorusrhacidae კვალი აღმოაჩინეს არგენტინაში

A team of paleontologists from Universidad Nacional de La Pampa, in collaboration with LA. TE. Andes S.A, has uncovered the first known well-preserved footprints of Phorusrhacidae, also known as “terror birds.” These flightless birds, resembling ostriches, inhabited South America during the Cenozoic era. The recent discovery provides valuable insights into the behaviors and characteristics of these intriguing creatures.

The Phorusrhacidae were large, flightless birds with elongated legs and powerful beaks. They relied on their speed to chase and capture prey, using their beaks and sharp claws to incapacitate it. Fossil evidence suggests that these birds ranged in height from 1 to 2 meters and could weigh up to 70 kg.

The newly discovered footprints belong to a medium-sized Phorusrhacidae of the Mesembriornithinae subfamily. They were found in a coastal outcrop on the San Matías Gulf, near the shore. The tracks exhibit wrinkle traces, wave ripples, and mud cracks, indicating that they were made on a mudflat. Based on the depth of the footprints, the researchers estimated the bird’s weight to be around 55 kg, and it had a hip height of 0.81 m. The footprints suggest that the bird was running at a speed of 2.74 m/s.

The unique pattern of the footprints and the posture of the individual prints provide evidence that Phorusrhacidae had developed adaptations for swift running and efficiently hunting down their prey. The presence of a claw on their foot, similar to Velociraptors, indicates their ability to capture and kill their victims effectively.

This discovery sheds light on the locomotion and predatory behaviors of Phorusrhacidae, enhancing our understanding of these fascinating creatures that roamed South America millions of years ago.

წყაროები:
– სამეცნიერო მოხსენებები (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-43771-x

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

დაწყებითი კლასების ასისტენტი ინსულტისგან გარდაიცვალა შაბათ-კვირის მკურნალობის არარსებობის გამო

Oct 15, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

100-ზე მეტი ძუძუმწოვარი ანათებს, მათ შორის კატები

Oct 15, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

Whirlpool Galaxy: გალაქტიკური შეხვედრა

Oct 15, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

დაწყებითი კლასების ასისტენტი ინსულტისგან გარდაიცვალა შაბათ-კვირის მკურნალობის არარსებობის გამო

Oct 15, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

100-ზე მეტი ძუძუმწოვარი ანათებს, მათ შორის კატები

Oct 15, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

Whirlpool Galaxy: გალაქტიკური შეხვედრა

Oct 15, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ხმები ჩვენს ფეხქვეშ: კლდის სტაბილურობა გამოვლინდა აკუსტიკური შაბლონებით

Oct 15, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები