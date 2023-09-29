Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

"ზღაპრების წრეები" აგრძელებენ მეცნიერების მოხიბვლას ხელოვნური ინტელექტის გამოყენებით ბოლო კვლევის მიუხედავად

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 29, 2023
"ზღაპრების წრეები" აგრძელებენ მეცნიერების მოხიბვლას ხელოვნური ინტელექტის გამოყენებით ბოლო კვლევის მიუხედავად

A recent study using artificial intelligence (AI) has shed new light on the mysterious phenomenon known as “fairy circles.” These perfectly symmetrical barren patches of land, found in regions such as the Namib Desert, have puzzled scientists for decades.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from institutions including Princeton University and the University of Pretoria, utilized AI algorithms to analyze satellite images of fairy circles. The AI was able to identify and map the patterns of the circles, revealing their intricate and repetitive nature.

Fairy circles are circular patches of bare soil surrounded by a ring of taller grass. They typically measure between 2 to 15 meters in diameter and can be found in clusters. The origin of fairy circles has long been a subject of debate among scientists, with theories ranging from termite activity to competition for water and nutrients.

Despite the latest study, the true cause of fairy circles remains elusive. The AI analysis provided valuable insights into the geometric patterns and spatial distribution of the circles, but it was unable to definitively determine their origin.

Scientists continue to explore various hypotheses and conduct further research to unravel the secrets of fairy circles. The unique ecological formations have captured the imagination of researchers and nature enthusiasts alike, sparking a sense of wonder and curiosity about the natural world.

Further studies using advanced technologies and interdisciplinary approaches may hold the key to unlocking the mysteries behind fairy circles. By combining AI with other scientific methods, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of these enigmatic phenomena and potentially unveil their underlying mechanisms.

While the latest study provides a valuable stepping stone in the investigation of fairy circles, it also underscores the complexity of the natural world and the remaining gaps in our knowledge. The allure of these enchanting circles will undoubtedly continue to inspire scientific inquiry and ignite the imagination of those captivated by their beauty and mystery.

წყაროები:
– La Voce di New York

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

ჩინეთი მთვარის ზონდს ნიმუშების შეგროვებისთვის მთვარის შორეული მხრიდან გაუშვებს

Sep 30, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

ვარსკვლავთშორისი ობიექტების გაგება რენტგენის სხივების საშუალებით, ამბობენ მეცნიერები

Sep 30, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

Generative AI იკვლევს P vs NP პრობლემას: შეხედულებები GPT-4-დან

Sep 30, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

ჩინეთი მთვარის ზონდს ნიმუშების შეგროვებისთვის მთვარის შორეული მხრიდან გაუშვებს

Sep 30, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ვარსკვლავთშორისი ობიექტების გაგება რენტგენის სხივების საშუალებით, ამბობენ მეცნიერები

Sep 30, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

Generative AI იკვლევს P vs NP პრობლემას: შეხედულებები GPT-4-დან

Sep 30, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

კვლევა ავლენს არქტიკულ ტბებში მეთანის ველოსიპედის გავლენას კლიმატის ცვლილებაზე

Sep 30, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები