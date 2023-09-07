Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ჰუგინის მისია: ელვის გადაღება კოსმოსისკენ

Byგაბრიელ ბოტა

Sep 7, 2023
ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is set to capture thunderstorms and lightning shooting up towards space as part of the Huginn mission, which aims to study climate science. During his previous mission, Mogensen captured various lightning phenomena, including blue jets and sprites, using a Space Station camera. This time, he will use a Davis camera, which measures differences in light to create images, similar to how the human eye works. The Davis camera can film at a speed equivalent to 100,000 images per second, necessary to capture the transient luminous events (TLEs) that occur during thunderstorms.

Scientists hope that the images captured by Mogensen will provide further insights into the development and interaction of these lightning events with the upper atmosphere, as well as their impact on greenhouse gases such as ozone. Understanding these interactions is crucial in the context of a changing climate. The Huginn mission is led by Denmark’s largest space research institute, DTU Space, which also led Mogensen’s previous experiment, Thor, in 2015.

You can follow Andreas Mogensen’s mission and the progress of the Huginn mission on his social media pages and the Huginn website.

განმარტებები:

  • Transient Luminous Events (TLEs): Lightning phenomena that occur above the clouds, including blue jets and red sprites.
  • Davis Camera: A camera that uses event-based technology to measure differences in light and create images, similar to how the human eye works.
  • Huginn Mission: A mission led by DTU Space to capture images of thunderstorms and lightning phenomena using the Davis camera.

წყაროები:

  • Science & Exploration. “ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen to film thunderstorms from space.” [source]

