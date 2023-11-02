A groundbreaking study led by researchers from Caltech has shed light on the origins of Earth’s large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs) and the Moon. These LLVPs, which are massive, iron-rich structures deep within Earth’s mantle, have long puzzled scientists.

Previous findings in the 1980s revealed the presence of two continent-sized blobs beneath the African continent and the Pacific Ocean. These blobs, which are twice the size of the Moon, have different elemental compositions compared to the surrounding mantle. However, their origins remained unknown.

The recent study proposes that the LLVPs are remnants of a planet called Theia, which collided with Earth billions of years ago in a cataclysmic event that also gave birth to the Moon. This discovery finally answers questions that have lingered for decades regarding the Moon’s origin and Theia’s fate.

The research team, led by Qian Yuan, utilized seismic wave measurements to identify the LLVPs. These waves travel at different speeds through different materials, and the LLVPs were found to possess higher levels of iron, making them denser than their surroundings. This high-density characteristic results in slower seismic wave movement and the name “large low-velocity provinces.”

By modeling various scenarios of Theia’s chemical composition and the impact with Earth, the researchers confirmed that the collision could have given rise to both the LLVPs and the Moon. Some of Theia’s mantle material became incorporated into Earth’s own mantle, forming the two distinct blobs observed today. Other debris from the collision coalesced to form the Moon.

Interestingly, the study also explains why the LLVPs remain separate from the rest of the mantle. The simulations showed that the energy delivered by Theia’s impact remained concentrated in the upper half of the mantle. As a result, the lower mantle did not fully melt, allowing the iron-rich material from Theia to remain relatively intact and settle at the base of the mantle.

Moving forward, researchers aim to investigate how the presence of Theia’s material influenced various geological processes on early Earth, such as plate tectonics and the formation of continents. Furthermore, the study highlights the ancient nature of the LLVPs and their potential significance in understanding early Earth’s evolution.

ხშირად დასმული კითხვები

Q: What are large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs)?

A: LLVPs are massive, iron-rich structures located deep within Earth’s mantle. These regions have different elemental compositions compared to the surrounding mantle and exhibit slower seismic wave movement.

Q: What is the proposed origin of the LLVPs?

A: The recent study suggests that the LLVPs are remnants of a planet called Theia, which collided with Earth billions of years ago. This collision also gave rise to the Moon.

Q: How were the LLVPs identified?

A: Scientists utilized seismic wave measurements to identify the LLVPs. These waves travel at different speeds through different materials, allowing researchers to pinpoint regions of higher iron content and density.

Q: Why are the LLVPs separate from the rest of the mantle?

A: The simulations conducted by the research team showed that the energy from Theia’s impact remained concentrated in the upper half of the mantle. This prevented full melting of the lower mantle, allowing the iron-rich material to remain relatively intact and settle at the base of the mantle.

Q: რა არის ამ კვლევის შედეგები?

A: The study provides new insights into the origins of the Moon and the LLVPs, shedding light on early Earth’s evolution. Understanding the influence of Theia’s material on geological processes, such as plate tectonics and the formation of continents, is the next step in research.