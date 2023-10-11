კომეტების მომხიბლავი სამყარო: უფრო ახლოს

Comets have always captured the imagination of people. These celestial objects are known for their unpredictable nature and their captivating long tails. But what exactly are comets made of, where do they come from, and how do they develop their tails?

Comets are remnants from the early days of the solar system’s formation, about 4.5 billion years ago. As the solar system took shape, most of the material, including gas, dust, rock, and metal, became part of the Sun and the planets. However, some of these materials that didn’t get captured ended up as comets and asteroids.

Astronomers often refer to comets as “dirty snowballs” or “icy dirtballs” because they consist of clumps of rock, dust, ice, and various gases and molecules. The nucleus of a comet is the core made up of these materials.

The nucleus is surrounded by a porous layer of ice, resembling a snow cone, and a dense crust that forms when the comet approaches the Sun and heats up its outer layers. This comparison to deep-fried ice cream, with a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior, helps visualize the structure of comets.

Comets are relatively small and dark compared to other objects in the solar system, making them difficult to see unless they approach the Sun closely. As they get closer to the Sun, comets heat up, causing the frozen gases and molecules within them to transition directly from solid ice to gas through sublimation. The released gas and dust form a cloud around the comet known as a coma.

Interacting with the Sun, the coma gives rise to two different tails. The ion tail, composed of gas, appears blue and is formed when the Sun’s radiation strips electrons from the gases, leaving them positively charged ions. These ions are then pushed away by the solar wind, creating a tail that extends from the comet. On the other hand, the dust tail forms from dust particles released during sublimation and is pushed away from the Sun by the pressure of sunlight. The dust tail reflects sunlight and curves behind the comet as it moves.

The length and brightness of a comet’s tail increase as it gets closer to the Sun. Some tails can grow longer than the nucleus itself, reaching lengths of around half a million miles.

Comets have highly eccentric orbits, following elongated ovals that take them from extreme proximity to the Sun to far distances. When comets approach the Sun, they speed up due to the conservation of angular momentum. Most comets are believed to originate from the Oort cloud, a distant region of the solar system consisting of small bodies. This spherical cloud surrounds the solar system, and its innermost boundary is about 2,000 times farther from the Sun than Earth.

Understanding comets and their intriguing characteristics offers a glimpse into the fascinating world beyond our planet. They represent remnants of the solar system’s early days and continue to captivate astronomers and space enthusiasts alike.

