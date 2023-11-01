As space exploration continues to captivate our imagination, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have announced their partnership for an upcoming lunar mission called Chandrayaan-4, also known as the LUPEX mission. This joint effort aims to explore the south pole of the Moon, specifically focusing on investigating the presence of water resources.

Several studies and theories have previously suggested that the Moon’s polar region may contain water. To validate these speculations, ISRO and JAXA will collaborate on in-situ observations to gather actual data regarding the quantity and quality of water resources. The mission’s primary objective is to obtain ground truth data about the anticipated areas where water is expected to exist, based on past observational data.

JAXA expressed their aim to evaluate the quality of the water in terms of its distribution, conditions, and form. By collecting this crucial information, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the lunar water cycle and its potential implications for future human missions to the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission represents a significant milestone in collaboration between the Indian and Japanese space agencies. By pooling together their expertise and resources, ISRO and JAXA are paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in lunar exploration.

