Chandrayaan 3: ინდოეთის მთვარის მისია დასასრულს უახლოვდება

Oct 6, 2023
India made history on August 23 by being the first country to successfully touch down near the lunar south pole. However, weeks after the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) attempted to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, former ISRO chairman, A S Kiran, has indicated that there may be no hope of reviving the mission.

Efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover began on September 22, but no signals have been received thus far. Kiran stated that if there was a chance of reviving the mission, it should have happened by now. He expressed that the success of Chandrayaan 3 would greatly benefit future missions in terms of knowledge and planning activities in the region.

Although there may not be hope for Chandrayaan 3, Kiran mentioned the possibility of ISRO undertaking a sample-return mission to the Moon in the future. However, he did not provide a specific timeframe for such a venture. He explained that the planning and availability of resources would determine the feasibility of a sample-return mission.

On August 23, India achieved a significant milestone by successfully landing near the lunar south pole. This made India the fourth country in the world, after the US, former Soviet Union, and China, to achieve a soft-landing on the lunar surface. The mission provided valuable in-situ data from an area where no other country has been before. Despite the possible end to Chandrayaan 3, India’s lunar mission has laid the foundation for future space exploration endeavors.

