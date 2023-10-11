Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

მეცნიერება

ცენტრალური ვარსკვლავი პლანეტარული ნისლეულში ნათელს ჰფენს მის სიცოცხლეს

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Oct 11, 2023
რეზიუმე:
An international research team led by Professor Klaus Werner has studied a central star of a planetary nebula located in an open star cluster. They were able to determine the mass that the central star lost during its lifetime, shedding light on stellar evolution. The study is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Open star clusters are collections of stars that have formed simultaneously from a dense cloud of gas and dust. The stars in these clusters are the same age but differ in mass. The more massive a star is, the faster it consumes its nuclear fuel and evolves into a white dwarf. The researchers used star clusters as a laboratory to measure the reliability of theories of stellar evolution.

One of the uncertainties in the theory of stellar evolution is how much matter a star loses during its lifetime. The mass loss is substantial, with stars like our sun losing about half their mass by the time they become white dwarfs. The relationship between a star’s birth mass and its mass at the time of death as a white dwarf is known as the initial-final mass relation.

The research team studied the central star in the Messier 37 star cluster and determined its mass to be 0.85 solar masses, indicating that it had lost 70% of its matter during its lifetime. The star also had a special chemical composition, indicating an unusual event in its recent past.

This precise determination of the initial-final mass relation is fundamental in astrophysics as it determines the final stage of a star’s evolution, whether it becomes a white dwarf, a neutron star in a supernova explosion, or a black hole. Additionally, the ejected matter from stars contributes to the chemical evolution of galaxies and the entire universe.

Source: Universitaet Tübingen

By მამფო ბრეშია

