მეცნიერება

რიტუალური კანიბალიზმის გამოვლენა ზედა პალეოლითის ეპოქაში

მამფო ბრეშია

Oct 6, 2023
Researchers at London’s Natural History Museum have made a fascinating discovery in the form of a bone engraved with markings that are associated with ritual cannibalism from the Upper Paleolithic Era. This finding provides further insight into the cultural practices and beliefs of ancient human societies during this time period.

According to experts, ritual cannibalism refers to the intentional consumption of human flesh as part of religious or ceremonial practices. It is believed to have played a significant role in the spiritual and social aspects of various ancient cultures. The engraved bone serves as tangible evidence of these practices.

The markings found on the bone indicate deliberate engraving with sharp implements, suggesting that it was used for symbolic or ritual purposes. The design includes intricate patterns and intricate lines, which may have held religious or cultural significance for the ancient humans who created it.

This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the existence of ritual cannibalism in the Upper Paleolithic Era. Previous excavations have found similar markings on bones and remains, indicating that this practice was not isolated but rather part of a wider cultural phenomenon.

While the exact reasons behind ritual cannibalism in ancient societies are still largely unknown, it is believed to have been tied to religious rituals, social hierarchy, or even as a way to honor deceased individuals. The engraved bone offers a window into the beliefs and practices of our ancestors, shedding light on their complex and diverse cultural landscapes.

By studying and analyzing these artifacts, archaeologists and anthropologists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the rituals, beliefs, and social structures of ancient human societies. Further exploration and research in this field will continue to unravel the mysteries surrounding ritual cannibalism in the Upper Paleolithic Era.

წყაროები:

- ლონდონის ბუნებრივი ისტორიის მუზეუმი

- როიტერი

