Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

სტრესით გამოწვეული ძილის დარღვევების ნერვული გზის გააზრება და კაშკაშა სინათლის მკურნალობის როლი

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 8, 2023
სტრესით გამოწვეული ძილის დარღვევების ნერვული გზის გააზრება და კაშკაშა სინათლის მკურნალობის როლი

Researchers at Jinan University in China have discovered the neural pathway that links chronic stress with sleep disturbances. The study, which involved mouse models and was published in PLOS Biology, highlighted the crucial role of the lateral habenula, a brain region sensitive to light signals. Activation of this region influenced non-REM sleep patterns.

The researchers also found that bright-light treatment inhibited certain neurons, reducing sleep abnormalities caused by stress. Bright-light treatment is known to improve sleep in those with sleep disorders, but its effects on stress-induced sleep disturbances were previously unknown. By examining the function of the lateral habenula, the researchers were able to determine how bright-light treatment counteracts the effects of stress on sleep.

It was hypothesized that the lateral habenula, which receives light signals from the eyes and can influence other sleep-regulating parts of the brain, played a significant role in this phenomenon. Through a series of chemogenetic and optogenetic studies, the team confirmed this theory and fully characterized the neural pathway. Activation of the lateral habenula resulted in higher-than-normal amounts of non-REM sleep, while inhibition of this region prevented the unusually high amounts of non-REM sleep in stressed mice.

Moreover, the researchers identified the connection between the lateral habenula and the rostromedial tegmental nucleus (RMT) as critical. Activating neurons that send signals from the habenula to the RMT mimicked the effects of stress on sleep, while inhibiting these neurons in stressed mice simulated the effects of bright-light treatment. Light-sensitive neurons in the lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN) were found to naturally inhibit the habenula-RMT neurons, which explains why bright-light treatment can reduce stress-induced abnormalities in non-REM sleep.

Understanding the neural pathway of stress-induced sleep disturbances and the mechanisms behind bright-light treatment can help in the development of effective light treatments and pharmacological interventions targeting this pathway. Coauthor Chaoran Ren stated that “a circuit mechanism has been identified that explains the effects of bright light treatment on sleep disruptions induced by chronic stress in mice.”

წყაროები:
– PLOS Biology
– Neuroscience News

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

კოსმოსური ნამსხვრევების კრიზისის მოსაგვარებლად გამოვლინდა ინოვაციური საჩვენებელი თანამგზავრი ADRAS-J

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

კვლევამ აჩვენა გლობალური წყალდიდობის საგანგაშო ზარალი 27 წლის განმავლობაში

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო
მეცნიერება

ასტრონომის ჰაკი საშუალებას აძლევს მზის ორბიტერს, განახორციელოს რთული დაკვირვებები

Sep 10, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

ახალი ამბები

უსაფრთხო ვებ კარიბჭის როლი ინტერნეტ ტრაფიკის დაცვაში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ასტრონომებმა აღმოაჩინეს სუპერმასიური შავი ხვრელის წყვილი ყველაზე ნათელ გალაქტიკებში

Sep 10, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

HyperX უშვებს ახალ Cloud III უსადენო სათამაშო ყურსასმენს

Sep 10, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
ახალი ამბები

ციფრული სიგნალის პროცესორები: აუდიო და ვიდეო ხარისხის გაუმჯობესება თანამედროვე მოწყობილობებში

Sep 10, 2023 0 კომენტარები