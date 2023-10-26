ბიოსამედიცინო კვლევის წინსვლა: ღეროვანი უჯრედებიდან მიღებული ემბრიონის მოდელები

Scientists have long grappled with the mysteries of human cell division and embryo development. The intricacies of these processes, especially in the critical first month, have eluded researchers for years. However, recent advancements in stem cell technology have paved the way for a breakthrough. Labs worldwide are now generating embryo-like structures from stem cells – groups of cells that mimic embryos but cannot grow into a fetus. These structures, created without the need for eggs or sperm, promise a deeper understanding of pregnancy complications, congenital birth defects, and the effects of medications taken during pregnancy.

The latest embryo-like structures developed by an Israeli team show remarkable accuracy in replicating the early stages of human development. These models incorporate all the crucial cell types necessary for embryonic development, including the placenta, yolk sac, and outer membrane. By allowing these structures to develop for eight days, equivalent to day 14 of a human embryo in the womb, researchers witnessed the formation of internal structures needed for further organ development.

To grow these embryo-like structures in a lab, researchers utilized pluripotent stem cells, malleable cells with the potential to transform into various cell types. By reprogramming these cells to a “naïve state,” similar to day seven of natural embryo development, the team set the stage for further growth. Chemical nudges triggered specific gene expressions, which led to the formation of tissue necessary for sustaining the embryo. The final step involved combining the three groups of cells to form the embryo-like structure.

While these models exhibit promise, challenges remain. Currently, only 1% of aggregated cells successfully self-organize into an embryo-like structure. Increasing this efficiency will be crucial for these models to become valuable tools in scientific research. Culturing these structures beyond 14 days also presents limitations and obstacles. Nevertheless, researchers are optimistic that continued advancements and refinement in this field will yield essential insights into embryonic development.

კითხვა:

Q: What are embryo-like structures?

A: Embryo-like structures are clumps of cells grown in a lab that mimic the early stages of human development before organ formation takes place. They lack a beating heart or a brain.

Q: How are embryo-like structures created?

A: These structures are generated using pluripotent stem cells, which are reprogrammed to a “naïve state.” Specific gene expressions are triggered through chemical nudges to develop the required tissues.

Q: What can be learned from these embryo models?

A: Embryo models offer the potential to research miscarriages, congenital birth defects, and the effects of medications taken during pregnancy. They provide insight into the formation of crucial embryonic structures.

Q: What challenges do these models face?

A: The efficiency of cell self-organization into an embryo-like structure is currently low. Additionally, culturing these structures beyond 14 days presents challenges that limit their potential.