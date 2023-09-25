Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

NASA იღებს ასტეროიდის ნიმუშს და აკვირდება ახალ ასტეროიდს, რომელიც დედამიწას უახლოვდება

Byმამფო ბრეშია

Sep 25, 2023
NASA იღებს ასტეროიდის ნიმუშს და აკვირდება ახალ ასტეროიდს, რომელიც დედამიწას უახლოვდება

NASA recently achieved a significant milestone in its mission to study asteroids by successfully retrieving a sample from Asteroid Bennu. The space agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had traveled over 4 billion miles, returned to Earth with a capsule containing approximately 250 grams of rocks and materials collected from Bennu. These samples have the potential to provide valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth and our solar system’s early stages.

While NASA celebrates this triumph, it continues to track other asteroids that come close to Earth. One of the latest discoveries is an asteroid designated as 2023 SO5. Measuring the size of a Boeing 777 with a width of 74 feet, this asteroid is set to approach Earth on September 26 at a distance of approximately 4.96 million kilometers. With a relative velocity of about 60,364 kilometers per hour, its size is relatively small, and it may not be considered a hazardous asteroid.

2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, which is known as a potentially hazardous asteroid family. The Apollo asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth during the 1930s. Notably, the Chelyabinsk meteor, an Apollo-class asteroid, caused injuries to over 1,000 people in Russia’s southern Urals region in 2013 when it exploded and shattered windows due to flying glass.

NASA classifies asteroids as “Potentially Hazardous” when they come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size larger than 150 meters. As 2023 SO5 is smaller than this threshold, it is not expected to pose a significant risk.

As NASA continues its efforts to study asteroids and understand more about space rocks, it remains vigilant in tracking their trajectories and safeguarding our planet from potential threats.

წყაროები:
- NASA
– HT Tech

By მამფო ბრეშია

Related Post

მეცნიერება

SpaceX ორბიტაზე 21 ახალ თანამგზავრს გაუშვებს

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინულის დრამატული ვარდნა: რეჟიმის ცვლილება შორსმიმავალი შედეგებით

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია
მეცნიერება

ახალი კვლევა ვარაუდობს, რომ ექსტრემალურმა სიცხემ შეიძლება გამოიწვიოს ადამიანის გადაშენება

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

SpaceX ორბიტაზე 21 ახალ თანამგზავრს გაუშვებს

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ანტარქტიდის ზღვის ყინულის დრამატული ვარდნა: რეჟიმის ცვლილება შორსმიმავალი შედეგებით

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი კვლევა ვარაუდობს, რომ ექსტრემალურმა სიცხემ შეიძლება გამოიწვიოს ადამიანის გადაშენება

Sep 26, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ახალ ტექნიკას შეუძლია დაგვეხმაროს დედამიწაზე და სხვა პლანეტებზე უძველესი სიცოცხლის იდენტიფიცირებაში

Sep 26, 2023 მამფო ბრეშია 0 კომენტარები