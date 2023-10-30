The Power of Inflatable Systems in Shaping the Future of Space Exploration

In an effort to revolutionize space missions and reduce the costs associated with sending payloads to celestial bodies, NASA has launched the Breakthrough, Innovative, and Game-Changing (BIG) Idea Challenge. This yearly competition invites student innovators to develop concepts that can benefit future human missions to the Moon and beyond. The theme of this year’s challenge is “Inflatable Systems for Lunar Operations,” which holds the potential to significantly reduce the mass and stowed volume of payloads.

The BIG Idea Challenge is sponsored by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) and is a collaborative effort between its Game Changing Development program and the agency’s Office of STEM Engagement. Managed jointly by the National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (JHUAPL), the challenge encourages teams of 5-25 students and their faculty advisors to submit proposals. The most promising contenders will be selected as finalists for further development.

Decades of growth and development in space travel have not eliminated the greatest challenges faced by crewed missions – volume and mass limitations. The Rocket Equation continues to govern launches, necessitating larger rockets with heavier propellant tanks for larger payloads. This has created a need for complex deployment mechanisms and on-site assembly for large structures on the lunar or Martian surface.

NASA has explored various solutions to this challenge, such as using In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) to leverage local resources for building materials and astronaut needs. Another ingenious approach involves deploying large, inflatable systems that can be tightly packed into payload fairings. Once at their destination, these inflatable structures expand to become many times their stowed volume.

Inflatable systems, coupled with advanced fabrics and internal pressure stiffening, provide robust habitats and environmental protection against extraterrestrial conditions. The 2024 BIG Idea Challenge tasks collegiate-level teams with designing habitats that incorporate inflatable components, ranging from towers and gantries to soft robotics and temporary shelters. By harnessing the creativity of these student innovators, NASA aims to uncover novel solutions for future space exploration.

Finalists will be selected based on evaluations of their proposals and mission scenarios that incorporate inflatable systems. The selected teams will receive a stipend for expenses related to hardware, materials, testing equipment, and software. Over the next nine months, these teams will further develop, refine, and test their proposals, culminating in a technical design review at the annual BIG Idea Forum next Fall.

By encouraging academia’s involvement, NASA recognizes the importance of collegiate-level teams in pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology readiness. Their ideas could have a profound impact on space exploration efforts at both micro and macro scales.

The 2024 BIG Idea Challenge enhances the ongoing Lunar Forge Challenge, where students were tasked with designing technologies that enable the production of lunar infrastructure using ISRU-derived metals. These endeavors align with NASA’s vision of establishing permanent infrastructure on the Moon, which will not only facilitate lunar exploration and research but also pave the way for future missions to Mars and beyond.

If you are interested in participating in the 2024 BIG Ideas Challenge, visit the BIG Idea website at bigidea.nianet.org to learn more about the competition and how to enter.

