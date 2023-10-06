Isro ემზადება ვენერას მისიისა და რენტგენის პოლარიმეტრის თანამგზავრის გაშვებისთვის

Isro, the Indian Space Research Organization, is getting ready to embark on exciting new missions. After the successful Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions, Isro is now focused on the Venus mission, also known as “Shukrayaan.” The mission is slated to launch in December of next year. Before that, however, Isro is planning to launch the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, or XPoSat, in December of this year.

The XPoSat aims to study bright X-ray pulsars, which are stars in the final stages of their life. Isro Chief S Somanath has stated that the Venus mission is already configured and its scientific instruments have been developed. The target launch window for the Venus mission is December 2024, with orbital maneuvers planned for the following year to place the spacecraft in Venus’ orbit.

During a recent address to the Indian National Science Academy, Somanath highlighted the significance of studying Venus. He explained that Venus holds great interest due to its dense atmosphere and high atmospheric pressure, which is 100 times that of Earth. The planet’s surface remains a mystery due to the inability to penetrate it, and understanding Venus can provide insights into the potential evolution of Earth.

Venus is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor and is often referred to as our twin because of its similarity in size and density. Other countries have previously launched missions to Venus, including the European Space Agency’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter. Additionally, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has conducted multiple flybys of Venus.

Isro is not only focused on the Venus mission but is also working on the development of other missions. In addition to XPoSat, the agency is conceiving a satellite called ExoWorlds, which aims to study exo-solar planets outside our solar system. Isro Chief S Somanath revealed that there are over 5,000 known exo-planets, with at least 100 having atmospheres. The ExoWorlds mission will study these atmospheres and investigate the potential for livability and the existence of life.

Isro has also mentioned plans for a Mars Lander Mission, although it is still in the conceptual stage. With these ambitious projects in the pipeline, Isro is continuing to make strides in space exploration and scientific research.

