Ქალაქის ცხოვრება

ახალი ტექნოლოგიების გამოვლენა და ხელოვნური ინტელექტის ძალა

მეცნიერება

OSIRIS-REx: NASA-ს მისია ასტეროიდ ბენუში

Byვიკი სტავროპულო

Sep 23, 2023
OSIRIS-REx: NASA-ს მისია ასტეროიდ ბენუში

In a historic feat, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft set off on September 8, 2016, with the ambitious aim of becoming NASA’s first mission to retrieve a sample from a near-Earth asteroid and bring it back to Earth. The asteroid targeted for this mission is named Bennu, and OSIRIS-REx’s journey has captivated the scientific community and space enthusiasts worldwide.

OSIRIS-REx is an acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer. This compact spacecraft is equipped with sophisticated instruments to study the surface of Bennu and collect precious samples of regolith, the loose material that covers asteroids.

What makes this mission particularly thrilling is the potential for groundbreaking discoveries. Asteroids like Bennu are considered remnants from the early solar system and could provide invaluable insights into the origins of life on Earth and the formation of our solar system. By studying samples from Bennu, scientists hope to gain a clearer understanding of the organic compounds and water present on the asteroid, which could shed light on the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

To collect the desired sample, OSIRIS-REx utilizes a robotic arm called the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM). This arm will make contact with Bennu’s surface and release a burst of nitrogen gas, causing regolith particles to be stirred up and captured in a sample container.

Once the sample is secured, OSIRIS-REx will embark on its return journey to Earth. The spacecraft is expected to arrive back in September 2023, delivering the precious cargo for further analysis and study. Scientists and researchers will eagerly await the arrival of the sample, hoping that it holds answers to some of the most profound questions about our universe.

წყაროები:
– CNN: [source title]
– NASA: [source title]

By ვიკი სტავროპულო

Related Post

მეცნიერება

შერბილების გადაადგილების შესწავლა და მისი გავლენა კოლუმბიის ლაქოვან ბაყაყებზე

Sep 25, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ
მეცნიერება

ახალი კვლევა იკვლევს კოლუმბიის ლაქოვან ბაყაყებზე შერბილების გადაადგილების გავლენას

Sep 25, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა
მეცნიერება

კოლუმბიის ლაქოვან ბაყაყებზე შერბილების გადაადგილების ზემოქმედების შესწავლა

Sep 25, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო

Გამოტოვე

მეცნიერება

შერბილების გადაადგილების შესწავლა და მისი გავლენა კოლუმბიის ლაქოვან ბაყაყებზე

Sep 25, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

ახალი კვლევა იკვლევს კოლუმბიის ლაქოვან ბაყაყებზე შერბილების გადაადგილების გავლენას

Sep 25, 2023 გაბრიელ ბოტა 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

კოლუმბიის ლაქოვან ბაყაყებზე შერბილების გადაადგილების ზემოქმედების შესწავლა

Sep 25, 2023 ვიკი სტავროპულო 0 კომენტარები
მეცნიერება

სერ ბრაიან მეი ამაყად უჭერს მხარს NASA-ს ასტეროიდების ნიმუშების წარმატებულ კოლექციას

Sep 25, 2023 რობერტ ენდრიუ 0 კომენტარები