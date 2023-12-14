ჰაბლის კოსმოსური ტელესკოპი დაბრუნდა მოქმედებაში ხარვეზის აღმოფხვრის შემდეგ

The Hubble Space Telescope, a pioneer in space exploration, experienced a glitch and entered “safe mode” on November 19th. This setback occurred when one of its gyros failed, which are essential to the telescope’s aiming and guidance system. The malfunction affected the functioning of the Fine Guidance Sensors and Reaction Wheels as well.

NASA swiftly addressed the issue and made repairs, but unfortunately, the telescope encountered the same problem soon after. Consequently, the operations of the Hubble Space Telescope had to be halted on November 21st. Despite subsequent repair attempts, another failure occurred on November 23rd, resulting in the suspension of operations until December 8th.

However, there is good news now as NASA has successfully resolved the problem, and the Hubble Space Telescope has once again resumed its observations of the universe.

The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in the early 1990s, marked a significant milestone in space exploration. By positioning a telescope in space, scientists were able to overcome the limitations imposed by Earth’s atmosphere and conduct more detailed studies of celestial objects. Despite encountering technical difficulties throughout its lifespan and requiring numerous repairs, the Hubble Space Telescope remains a symbol of human scientific achievement and evokes a sense of nostalgia.

Although the James Webb Space Telescope represents the pinnacle of recent technological advancements in space observation, the importance and significance of the trusty Hubble Space Telescope should not be diminished. It has consistently provided us with captivating space photos and valuable insights into the universe, making it an indispensable tool in our exploration of the cosmos.

As the Hubble Space Telescope continues capturing breathtaking celestial images and expanding our understanding of the universe, it reminds us of the milestones achieved by human ingenuity and our relentless pursuit of knowledge beyond our home planet.