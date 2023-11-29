Webb ტელესკოპმა აჩვენა ორმაგი ვარსკვლავის სისტემა Herbig Haro ობიექტში 797

In a stunning new development, NASA’s Webb Telescope has provided astronomers with vivid imagery of the complexities surrounding a young star, unveiling a surprising secret in the process. Previous observations of Herbig Haro object 797 (HH797), a luminous nebulosity surrounding a protostar, had suggested that the object had a single outflow. However, the latest data captured by Webb reveals the presence of not one, but two parallel streams of gas and particulates.

The Webb Telescope utilized its Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) to penetrate through the dense gas and dust surrounding HH797, allowing astronomers to study the infrared emissions produced by the star’s outflows. By analyzing these emissions, astronomers gained valuable insights into the structure and dynamics of the gaseous outflows.

Moreover, the new imagery showcases the intricate details of HH797’s stormy environment, where excitation of hydrogen and carbon monoxide molecules leads to temperatures reaching thousands of degrees Celsius. These highly excited molecules produce distinct infrared signatures that Webb is equipped to detect, enabling a better understanding of the luminous object’s outflows.

Additionally, previous ground-based observations had detected cold molecular gas around HH797, revealing distinct motion patterns. Red-shifted gas was observed moving away from Earth in the southern region of the object, while blue-shifted gas predominately moved toward Earth in the northern region. The new data obtained from Webb indicates that the gas velocity changes across the outflow, suggesting rotational movement by HH797.

Beyond the revelation of the dual outflows associated with the protostar, Webb’s imagery uncovers the presence of additional outflows emanating from a protostar located near the top right center of the image. These bright characteristics captured by Webb contribute to our expanding knowledge of the dynamics within this turbulent stellar nursery.

To learn more about HH797 and the exciting discoveries made by NASA’s Webb Telescope, visit the official NASA website or the European Space Agency (ESA) website.

კითხვა:

Q: What is a Herbig Haro object?

A: Herbig Haro objects are areas of luminous nebulosity surrounding protostars, commonly found in stellar nurseries.

Q: How did Webb’s NIRCam assist in studying HH797?

A: Webb’s NIRCam allowed astronomers to perceive the infrared emissions produced by the star’s outflows, penetrating the surrounding gas and dust that obscures visibility in the visible spectrum.

Q: What insights did the new Webb imagery provide?

A: The imagery revealed intricate details of HH797’s environment, the excitation of molecules leading to high temperatures, and the presence of dual parallel streams of outflow.

Q: What did previous ground-based observations indicate?

A: They detected cold molecular gas around HH797 with distinctive motion patterns, including red-shifted and blue-shifted gas moving away from and toward Earth, respectively.

Q: What additional outflows were discovered in the new imagery?

A: Webb’s imagery revealed an additional outflow emanating from a protostar near the top right center of the image, contributing to our understanding of the stellar nursery’s dynamics.