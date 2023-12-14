New Name, New Horizons: The Transformation of the Kennedy Space Center’s Space Systems Processing Facility

The Space Systems Processing Facility (SSPF) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida has undergone a significant transformation, and now it has a new name to reflect its evolving role. The 457,000 square foot, three-story facility is now known as the Space Systems Processing Facility, acknowledging its transition into a multi-tenant processing facility for hardware destined for not only the International Space Station (ISS), but also for lunar missions and beyond.

Kennedy Space Center Director Janet Petro emphasizes the facility’s important role in supporting missions that have improved life on Earth and inspired the world. Over the past 25 years, the SSPF has played a crucial role in processing the components and elements necessary for building and sustaining the ISS. However, with the center’s transformation into the nation’s premier spaceport, the facility has become a dynamic and versatile processing environment capable of supporting multiple users and missions.

The facility is currently being utilized by various NASA programs such as Artemis and Commercial Resupply Services, with plans for Gateway processing in the near future. Additionally, commercial companies such as Northrop Grumman, Sierra Space, and SpaceX are manufacturing and processing their payloads and hardware within the SSPF.

According to Kevin Zari, associate director for the International Space Station and Exploration, the next phase for the SSPF involves transitioning from government use to commercial use. Similar to the shift that occurred with Low Earth Orbit launch vehicles, commercial entities may soon take advantage of the facility for purely commercial ventures.

The SSPF has a rich history, originally built for assembling and processing components for the ISS. It played a pivotal role in processing the first U.S.-built component of the station, Node 1. Since then, it has supported a multitude of launches, dockings, and science investigations. As the main site for processing station components, flight hardware, and science experiments, the SSPF has been integral to the success of the ISS.

The facility’s transformation and new name mark an exciting phase in its evolution. As space exploration and commercial ventures continue to expand, the Space Systems Processing Facility stands ready to support the next generation of missions, whether to the Moon, Mars, or beyond.