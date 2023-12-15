ასტრონომები აკვირდებიან რეკორდულ მზის აფეთქებას მნიშვნელოვანი ზემოქმედებით

Astronomers recently witnessed an extraordinary event in the depths of space – a colossal solar flare that had a substantial impact on Earth. The flare, the most significant recorded since 2017, was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and caused a temporary disruption in radio communication on our planet.

The eruption, which occurred in the far northwest region of the sun, emitted an enormous surge of energy, resulting in a two-hour interference in radio signals across various sunlit parts of the world, including the United States. Pilots reported communication disruptions during this time, highlighting the widespread impact of the event.

As a precautionary measure, scientists are closely monitoring the sunspot region responsible for the flare, analyzing the potential for further activity. They are particularly concerned about the possibility of a coronal mass ejection, a release of plasma from the sun that could be directed towards Earth. This phenomenon, reminiscent of a solar storm, has the potential to disrupt communication systems and electrical grids, making it crucial to stay vigilant.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, launched in 2010, played a vital role in capturing this rare solar event. The spacecraft, positioned in an extremely high orbit around Earth, monitors the sun continuously, capturing images of its activities. This data provides scientists with valuable insights into the sun’s behavior and aids in predicting future solar flares and storms.

These recent observations are particularly significant as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle. Astronomers predict that maximum sunspot activity will occur in 2025. Understanding and studying events like these solar flares is crucial for gaining a deeper understanding of our star and its impact on our planet.

In conclusion, while this record-breaking solar flare momentarily disrupted radio communication on Earth, it serves as a reminder of the immense power and unpredictability of the sun. By monitoring and studying these events, scientists can enhance their ability to forecast and mitigate potential disturbances caused by solar activity.