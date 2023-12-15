MIT Haystack Observatory ასახელებს ფილიპ ჯ. ერიქსონს ახალ დირექტორად

MIT Haystack Observatory has appointed Philip J. Erickson as its new director, effective January 1, 2024, succeeding Colin J. Lonsdale. Maria Zuber, MIT’s vice president for research, expressed confidence in Erickson’s appointment, stating that he is an accomplished radio scientist and researcher with a strong track record of leadership within the Haystack community.

Established in 1961 as part of MIT Lincoln Laboratory and obtaining independent status in 1970, MIT Haystack Observatory is an interdisciplinary research center focused on developing technology for radio science applications and studying the universe’s structure. The observatory’s mission extends to advancing scientific understanding of Earth’s space environment and contributing to the education of future scientists and engineers.

Erickson, who joined Haystack in 1995, holds a doctorate in space plasma physics from Cornell University. Over the years, he has assumed various roles within the organization, including the head of its atmospheric and geospace sciences group, assistant director, and associate director. He leads several projects and co-directs Haystack’s educational and public outreach programs and student research initiatives.

Looking to the future, Erickson emphasizes that MIT Haystack Observatory will continue to innovate in radio science. The observatory’s research spans various areas, from studying Earth’s upper atmosphere to exploring the solar system, stars, galaxies, and the early universe. Erickson is excited to collaborate with the talented staff and expand research in these areas, furthering humanity’s pursuit of knowledge.

Erickson’s primary interests lie in the geospace science field, with a focus on the physics and dynamics of Earth’s upper atmosphere and surrounding magnetosphere. He is also committed to fostering community engagement and serves as a member of national and international groups involved in radio wave remote sensing.

Colin Lonsdale served as Haystack director for over 15 years and will transition into the role of principal research scientist. Lonsdale, known for his expertise in radio astronomy, will continue contributing to research on active galaxies, solar emissions, and innovative radio science space missions.

The appointment of Philip J. Erickson as director is expected to drive the continued success and growth of MIT Haystack Observatory under his capable leadership, according to Colin Lonsdale.