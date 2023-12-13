Study Reveals Multiple Factors Affecting Shape of Impact Craters

A recent study published in the journal Physical Review E suggests that loosely-bound, clumpy asteroids with curveball-like spins may have played a role in shaping some of Earth’s most distinct craters, including Arizona’s Barringer Crater. Contrary to expectations, the study found that fast-spinning asteroids create wider and shallower craters compared to their slower-spinning counterparts.

Impact craters can be found on various rocky bodies in the solar system, with diverse shapes and structures. Factors such as an asteroid’s velocity upon impact have previously been identified as contributing to this diversity. However, the new study focused on two overlooked parameters: the asteroid’s spin and its clumpiness.

Researchers conducted simulations to investigate the effects of spin and clumpiness on crater formation. They created virtual asteroid-like projectiles composed of thousands of smaller rocks clustered together by gravity, resembling the structure of many asteroids in reality. These projectiles were then dropped on a simulated planet’s surface.

The study revealed that tightly-bound asteroids with rapid spins carved narrow and deep craters, while loosely-bound “rubble-piles” formed wide and shallow holes upon impact. The energy of a spinning asteroid is partly used to break the bonds holding its components together, causing the fragments to scatter. As a result, they do not penetrate the ground as deeply as non-rotating asteroids.

Lead researcher Erick Franklin from Brazil’s University of Campinas explained that the spread of the grains forming the projectile at the moment of impact determines the width and shallowness of the resulting crater.

In addition to Arizona’s Barringer Crater, the saucer-shaped Flynn Creek crater in Tennessee was also identified as a potential result of a curveball-like impact. Further understanding of the spin and clumpiness of asteroids will help scientists gain insights into the formation and spread of different types of craters.

This study highlights the significance of considering multiple factors when studying the shapes and structures of impact craters, contributing to our knowledge of celestial encounters throughout the solar system.