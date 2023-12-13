Superkomputer Neuromorphic Revolusioner Dibukak dening Western Sydney University

A cutting-edge supercomputer, named DeepSouth, has been unveiled by Western Sydney University’s International Centre for Neuromorphic Systems (ICNS). This groundbreaking system utilizes neuromorphic engineering to mimic the processes of the human brain, enabling it to efficiently emulate large networks of spiking neurons at an impressive rate of 228 trillion synaptic operations per second. In terms of computing power, DeepSouth rivals the estimated speed of operations in the human brain.

Unlike traditional supercomputers that consume significant amounts of power, DeepSouth has been purpose-built to operate like networks of neurons, resulting in lower power requirements and greater efficiency. Professor André van Schaik, Director of ICNS, explains that this unique approach will propel our understanding of brain computation while facilitating the development of brain-scale computing applications across various fields such as biomedical research, robotics, space exploration, and artificial intelligence.

One of the primary advantages of DeepSouth is its potential to revolutionize smart devices and AI applications. With its ability to process massive amounts of data rapidly and using considerably less power, DeepSouth opens up possibilities for more energy-efficient mobile phones, manufacturing and agricultural sensors, and smarter AI technology. Moreover, this supercomputer will provide valuable insights into the functioning of the human brain in both healthy and diseased states.

The development of DeepSouth was a collaborative effort involving research partners from esteemed institutions including the University of Sydney, University of Melbourne, and University of Aachen, Germany. Notably, the system draws inspiration from IBM’s TrueNorth and Deep Blue, which were instrumental in the realm of simulated neural networks and computer chess, respectively.

DeepSouth is scheduled to be operational by April 2024, and its deployment at Western Sydney University marks a significant milestone in the region’s emergence as a notable high-tech hub. With its super-fast parallel processing capabilities, scalability, and reconfigurability, DeepSouth is set to revolutionize the landscape of supercomputing, all while leveraging commercially available hardware for continuous improvement and wider accessibility.