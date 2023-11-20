Riset Protein Revolutionizing: Protein Trapping ing Kamar Ukuran Nano

Proteins that form clumps in diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s have long puzzled scientists. But now, a breakthrough study by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has introduced a novel method for capturing multiple proteins in nano-sized traps, allowing for unprecedented study and understanding of these disease-causing proteins.

Traditional techniques have focused on studying large clumps of proteins that have already formed, making it challenging to observe the early stages of protein development. However, these new nano-sized traps, described as the world’s smallest gates, revolutionize protein research by allowing scientists to trap and examine proteins at the nanoscale.

Lead researcher Andreas Dahlin explains that the traps are like gates that can be opened and closed, effectively locking the proteins inside the chambers. This mechanism prevents the proteins from escaping, extending the observation time from milliseconds to at least one hour. Furthermore, the traps have the capacity to accommodate hundreds of proteins in a small volume, enabling a comprehensive understanding of their behavior.

“The clumps that we want to see and understand better consist of hundreds of proteins, so if we are to study them, we need to be able to trap such large quantities,” says Dahlin. The high concentration of proteins in the small volume allows for natural interactions between proteins, a crucial advantage of this innovative method.

To implement the technique for studying specific diseases, further development is required to adapt the traps to attract disease-specific proteins. Dahlin adds that the team is currently exploring which proteins are most suitable for study in various diseases.

The trapping process involves the use of polymer brushes positioned at the entrances of the nano-sized chambers. Proteins are attracted to the chamber walls and can be freed when the gates are closed, allowing them to interact and form clumps. Notably, the ability to study individual clumps provides valuable insights into their formation mechanisms, sizes, and structures.

While proteins can be retained in the traps for extended periods, the current limitation is the duration of the chemical marker used to make the proteins visible. In the study, visibility was maintained for up to an hour. Further advancements are needed to enhance the longevity of the marker, enabling prolonged observations.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of disease-causing protein clumps and could eventually lead to the development of targeted therapies. By trapping proteins in these nano-sized chambers, scientists can gain crucial insights into the early stages of protein development and identify novel strategies for intervention.

Pitakonan Paling Sering (FAQ)

Q: What diseases are caused by protein clumps?



A: Protein clumps are implicated in diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

Q: How do the nano-sized traps work?



A: The traps consist of polymer brushes positioned at the entrances of the chambers. Proteins are attracted to the chamber walls and can be released when the gates are closed, facilitating their interaction and clump formation.

Q: What advantage does trapping proteins in high concentrations provide?



A: The high concentration of proteins in the small volume increases natural interactions between proteins, aiding in the study of clump formation and behavior.

Q: What are the limitations of the current method?



A: The current limitation is the duration of the chemical marker that makes proteins visible. Efforts are underway to extend the visibility time.

Q: How can this research impact disease treatment?



A: This research could provide critical insights into the early stages of protein clump formation, potentially leading to the development of targeted therapies and preventive measures.