Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

News

Simpen ing Pengontrol Nirkabel Xbox Series X/S kanthi Paket Baterei sing Bisa Diisi Ulang

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Simpen ing Pengontrol Nirkabel Xbox Series X/S kanthi Paket Baterei sing Bisa Diisi Ulang

If you’re tired of constantly changing batteries while gaming, Argos has a deal for you. The Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with a rechargeable battery pack is currently on sale for £59.99, saving you £15 off the usual asking price of £74.99. This controller features a rechargeable battery pack that offers up to 30 hours of playtime per charge and can be recharged while you play.

In addition to the convenience of a rechargeable battery, this special edition Xbox Remix controller is also environmentally friendly. It is made from post-consumer recycled resins, including materials like CDs, plastic water jugs, and car headlight covers. Microsoft has also incorporated mechanically recycled parts from old Xbox One generation controllers without sacrificing durability or performance.

The design of the Xbox Remix controller is inspired by the Pacific Northwest forest, with colors that reflect the natural beauty of Microsoft’s home state of Washington. While it does come at a slightly higher price than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, this deal eliminates that difference, allowing you to get the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller with Rechargeable Battery Pack for a reduced price of £59.99.

sumber:
– Trusted Reviews: [link goes here]
– Argos: [link goes here]

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

News

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Penggiling Lantai Global

Sep 11, 2023
News

Dampak Nanokatalis ing Industri Teknologi Global: Laporan Komprehensif

Sep 11, 2023
News

Watesan Fisika: Prediksi sing Ora Bisa Diprediksi

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

News

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Penggiling Lantai Global

Sep 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Ngalih Apple menyang USB-C ing iPhone 15: Pamindhahan sing Dipeksa, Nanging Mupangate

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami kanggo Sembelit

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Resmi Didhukung Mods Rawuh ing 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar