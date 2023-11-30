Rivian R1T to Introduce Game-Changing Mobile Movie Projector

Rivian, known for its groundbreaking electric pickup truck – the R1T, has filed a patent that suggests an exciting new addition to its already impressive list of features. The patent reveals plans for a mobile movie projector that can be easily stored in the R1T’s innovative gear tunnel. Imagine transforming your truck into a portable cinema for an unforgettable movie night on the go.

The patent, filed on November 23, showcases a kit comprising a projector, screen, and at least one speaker. This entertainment apparatus is designed to slide in and out of the gear tunnel, allowing for convenient storage. Once extended, the projector can be adjusted to the desired position, complete with a mirror to reflect the projected light accurately onto the screen. The screen’s pole can also be placed in multiple locations for optimal viewing.

The beauty of this setup lies in its simplicity and efficiency. With everything neatly stored in the gear tunnel, you can effortlessly transform your R1T into an entertainment hub in no time. All the required components, including power, will be conveniently supplied by the R1T itself.

Rivian’s focus on customization and adaptability is not new. The company has previously introduced add-ons like the Camp Kitchen and a three-person tent. Although the Camp Kitchen was discontinued earlier this year, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe acknowledged its popularity and hinted at a redesign that won’t occupy the entire gear tunnel. Could this mean that the movie projector is not too far behind?

As Rivian continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with electric vehicles, the potential addition of a mobile movie projector adds yet another layer of excitement to the R1T. Whether it’s camping under the stars, tailgating at a sports event, or simply enjoying an outdoor movie night, Rivian aims to enhance the adventure experience with its innovative offerings.

