Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

News

MOXIE NASA Ngasilake Oksigen ing Mars kanggo Potensi Misi Manungsa

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
MOXIE NASA Ngasilake Oksigen ing Mars kanggo Potensi Misi Manungsa

NASA has achieved a significant milestone in its plans to establish bases on Mars. The agency announced that its Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, also known as MOXIE, has successfully generated enough oxygen to keep a small dog alive on Mars for at least 10 hours. This achievement marks an important step towards enabling future astronauts to have breathable air or rocket propellant on the Red Planet.

MOXIE, a device the size of a microwave and weighing 40 pounds, was attached to the Perseverance rover when it landed on Mars in February 2021. For the past two years, MOXIE has been extracting trace amounts of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. Through an electrochemical process, the device separates one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide, which makes up 95% of the planet’s atmosphere.

During its mission, MOXIE was able to produce 122 grams of oxygen, equivalent to the amount consumed by a small dog in 10 hours. At its most efficient, the device generated 12 grams of oxygen per hour, surpassing NASA’s original goal. This success demonstrates the feasibility of extracting oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere, which can potentially provide breathable air or serve as rocket propellant for future missions.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy emphasized the importance of developing technologies that utilize resources on celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars. These technologies are crucial for establishing long-term presence on the Moon, fostering a lunar economy, and laying the groundwork for human exploration of Mars.

In conclusion, NASA’s MOXIE has made significant progress in generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for potential human missions to the Red Planet. This achievement brings us closer to the realization of sustainable bases and the ability to support astronauts with breathable air and fuel for rockets.

sumber:
– Eksperimen Pemanfaatan Sumber Oksigen In-situ Mars NASA
- Kabar Fox

By Robert Andrew

Post web

News

Review Wordle: Nganalisa Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Bakteri Kuna Pisanan Ngjajah Tanah luwih saka 407 Yuta Taun Kapungkur

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

A Comparison of Sonos Beam (Gen 2) lan Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Gen sing Diwarisake saka Neanderthal Ningkatake Risiko Covid-19 Parah, Panliten Panliten

Sep 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Advokasi kanggo Punah: Kamulyan Neanderthal

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asal-Usul Kuna: Mbukak Misteri Masa Lalu

Sep 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tamil Nadu Nglaporake Siji Kasus COVID-19 Anyar kanthi Tingkat Positivitas Tes Nol

Sep 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar