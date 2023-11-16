Fitur Anyar lan Peningkatan Desain: Njelajah Oppo ColorOS 14

Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, is introducing ColorOS 14, their latest mobile operating system. ColorOS 14, built on Android 14, is set to be rolled out to Oppo phones worldwide. The release will initially focus on flagship models like the Find N2 Flip and gradually extend to more affordable options, including the Reno 10. In October, the public beta of ColorOS 14 was launched for the Find X5 series and other compatible models.

ColorOS 14 introduces a range of innovative AI-powered features, reminiscent of those found on Google’s Pixel 8. For instance, the SmartTouch feature allows users to easily select and collect various types of content, such as text, images, and videos, into the File Dock or consolidate them into a single note using simple select and drag gestures. Another noteworthy addition is Smart Image Matting, enabling the cropping of multiple subjects from a single image or paused video.

To enhance user experience and battery life, Oppo has implemented Smart Charging, which automatically adjusts the charging current based on the phone’s usage status. This helps prevent unnecessary battery wear, ensuring optimal performance over time. Additionally, Oppo’s AI-based privacy feature, AutoPixelate, introduced in ColorOS 13, automatically pixelates sensitive information like names and phone numbers in screenshots before sharing them.

In terms of performance, Oppo emphasizes three key features in its Trinity Engine: ROM Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and CPU Vitalization. ROM Vitalization utilizes file and app compression to save up to 20GB of memory. RAM Vitalization optimizes RAM usage, enhancing overall system speed, while CPU Vitalization boosts processing power for smoother performance.

Building on the success of ColorOS 13, Oppo continues its design evolution with ColorOS 14. Like OnePlus OxygenOS, Oppo’s Aquamorphic aesthetic—a design inspired by water—is carried forward into the latest update. Moreover, ColorOS 14 introduces a fresh collection of ringtones for calls, alarms, and notifications, adding a touch of personalization to the user experience.

