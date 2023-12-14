Mahasiswa Universitas Kentucky Utara Ekskavasi Artefak Sejarah ing Bekas Situs Barak Newport

Northern Kentucky University students are embarking on an exciting archaeological project, in order to uncover significant relics from the region’s past. The site of the old Newport Barracks near Riverboat Row has become a hub of excavation activity.

Having extensively employed ground-penetrating radar earlier in the year, the students are now getting their hands dirty as they delve deeper into the site. Their objective is to locate and recover items that can illuminate the Barracks’ operations during the 1800s, when it served as a residence for Army soldiers for nearly a century.

The initial excavation has yielded a thrilling discovery. In just their first shovel’s worth of soil, the students unearthed Native American pottery, revealing a rich history that predates the Barracks by around a thousand years. However, the primary focus of the project lies in uncovering the fort’s secrets, as it played a significant role during the War of 1812.

The excavation work, which commenced on Monday, will be conducted with heavy machinery for approximately one week. Following this phase, the students will take over, meticulously sifting through the soil by hand to unveil additional artifacts.

Once the artifacts have been retrieved, the students will meticulously analyze and document their findings. Subsequently, the items will be generously donated to local museums, ensuring that the public has the opportunity to appreciate and learn from these historical treasures.

This archaeological project not only provides Northern Kentucky University students with invaluable hands-on experience, but also contributes to a more comprehensive understanding of the region’s rich past. By unearthing and preserving these artifacts, they are actively preserving and sharing the fascinating stories of the Newport Barracks and its role in shaping the Tri-State area.