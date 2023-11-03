NASA’s Lucy spacecraft recently completed a flyby of its first asteroid target and made a surprising discovery – the asteroid, named Dinkinesh, is actually a binary system consisting of a larger primary asteroid and a smaller “moon” orbiting around it. The images captured by Lucy revealed this unique feature and astonished the scientists involved in the mission.

The primary asteroid in the Dinkinesh system is estimated to be about half a mile wide, while its satellite measures approximately 0.15 miles in width. This unexpected finding has further heightened the excitement surrounding the Lucy mission, which aims to explore the Trojan swarms, two groups of asteroids located along the same path as the planet Jupiter.

“The Trojans are the last big population of objects that we have not yet seen up close,” said NASA planetary scientist Thomas Statler. “And Lucy is going to do that for the first time.”

The mission was named after the famous “Lucy” skeleton, a groundbreaking discovery in human evolution. Similarly, NASA hopes that studying these planetary fossils will provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system.

Although the primary focus of Lucy’s encounter with Dinkinesh was to test the spacecraft’s asteroid-tracking system, preliminary analysis of the images suggests that studying this binary asteroid could shed light on how similarly-sized asteroids migrated closer to Earth. Such knowledge is crucial for assessing potential threats to our planet.

While Dinkinesh was an unexpected addition to Lucy’s mission, the spacecraft will continue its ambitious journey through space. After a rendezvous with another main belt asteroid and additional solar loops, Lucy will reach the Trojan swarms in 2027, followed by a visit to the swarm of asteroids trailing Jupiter in 2033.

By unraveling the mysteries of these distant celestial bodies, Lucy’s mission will contribute to our understanding of the solar system’s history and our place within it. Each asteroid holds invaluable information that helps scientists piece together the story of our cosmic origins.

