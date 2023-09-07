Intel Rilis Update Driver Graphics kanggo Pemain Starfield

Intel has rolled out a new graphics driver, version 31.0.101.4672, specifically designed for users of its Arc A-Series and Iris Xe GPUs who are playing the highly-anticipated game Starfield. This update addresses several issues that players have encountered, including faster load times, improved stability, and reduced visual artifacts.

Upon the launch of Starfield in early access, Intel Arc graphics card owners faced numerous glitches and bugs that marred their gaming experience. Some of these issues were particularly noticeable, such as the game failing to launch or crashing shortly after launch. Previously, it was surprising that Intel did not have a game-ready driver ready for this highly-anticipated title, considering their track record of providing updated drivers and optimizations.

However, a beta driver update was released a few days ago, allowing Arc GPU users to finally delve into the game, albeit in its early access stage. Intel has confirmed that this beta driver will undergo further refinement and tuning to ensure optimal performance.

The latest graphics driver, 31.0.101.4672 WHQL, addresses several specific issues related to Starfield, including significant reduction in game load times, stability improvements, and fixes for texture corruptions and scene flickers.

Despite these fixes, there are still known issues in the game that Intel is actively working on, such as application instability in certain areas, texture flickering on light sources, and low texture details on specific objects. Intel is also addressing issues with other software titles, including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Halo Infinite, Dead by Daylight, Topaz Video AI, and Adobe After Effects.

Furthermore, Intel is investigating unexplained increases in fan speed for Arc GPUs. Players should continue to select the high-preset or lower settings for the best stability.

For a comprehensive analysis of Starfield’s performance on various graphics cards released from 2017 to the present, refer to our Starfield PC Performance guide.

sumber:

– Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.4672 Release Notes (PDF)

– Title: Intel Releases Graphics Driver Update for Starfield Players