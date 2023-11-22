Kepiye carane nemokake lan mbusak aplikasi sing didhelikake ing Windows 10?

In today’s digital age, our computers are filled with various applications that help us with our daily tasks. However, there may be times when we unknowingly install hidden apps on our Windows 10 systems. These hidden apps can consume valuable system resources and compromise our privacy. So, how can we find and delete these hidden apps? Let’s explore some methods to tackle this issue.

Finding hidden apps:

To uncover hidden apps on your Windows 10 computer, you can follow these steps:

1. Open the Start menu and click on “Settings.”

2. In the Settings window, select “Apps.”

3. Under the Apps & features section, click on “Apps & features” again.

4. Scroll through the list of installed apps and look for any suspicious or unfamiliar applications.

Deleting hidden apps:

Once you have identified a hidden app, you can proceed to delete it:

1. Right-click on the app you want to remove and select “Uninstall.”

2. Tindakake pandhuan ing layar kanggo ngrampungake proses pambusakan.

Pitakon Paling Sering (FAQ):

Q: What are hidden apps?

A: Hidden apps are software applications that are installed on a computer but are not easily visible or accessible to the user.

Q: How do hidden apps affect my computer?

A: Hidden apps can consume system resources, slow down your computer, and potentially compromise your privacy and security.

Q: Can hidden apps be harmful?

A: While not all hidden apps are harmful, some may contain malware or spyware that can cause damage to your computer or compromise your personal information.

Q: How can I prevent hidden apps from being installed?

A: To prevent hidden apps from being installed, it is important to download software only from trusted sources and regularly update your antivirus software.

In conclusion, finding and deleting hidden apps on Windows 10 is crucial for maintaining a secure and efficient computer system. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that your computer remains free from unwanted and potentially harmful applications. Stay vigilant and regularly review your installed apps to keep your system running smoothly.