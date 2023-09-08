Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

News

Chromecast Remote anyar saka Google Spotted ing Android TV Beta

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Chromecast Remote anyar saka Google Spotted ing Android TV Beta

Google appears to be developing a new Chromecast with Google TV, and recent findings in the Android TV 14 beta suggest that it could come with an updated remote. Tech enthusiast and Android deep diver Mishaal Rahman uncovered a system video that showcased an outline of what appears to be a brand-new remote designed to control Google TV software.

The new remote bears a resemblance to the current flat pill-shaped remote that was first introduced in 2020. However, it features some notable changes. One of the major differences is the addition of extra buttons. The previous six main control buttons seem to have been rearranged to make room for what could potentially be a new volume or channel rocker. This new button matches the diameter of the face buttons on the remote.

The redesigned remote also includes a star button on the right side of the final row. This button is thought to be a customizable “magic button,” which was initially leaked in 2020 but did not make it to the final design of the original remote. The star button could potentially allow users to create shortcuts to their favorite apps, providing a convenient way to access frequently used content.

In recent months, Google has been expanding its control options for its products. In January, the company added new TV remote controls to the Google Home app. Additionally, the latest Pixel Tablet released by Google includes smart home controls when docked. If the new Google TV remote and Chromecast are indeed real, we may hear more about them at Google’s upcoming Made by Google event on October 4th.

sumber:

– Original article: The Verge

– Mishaal Rahman’s findings in the Android TV 14 beta

By Gabriel Botha

Post web

News

Lava Ngenalke Smartphone Blaze 2 Pro kanthi Tampilan 90Hz lan Prosesor Unisoc

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Rasi lintang Andromeda: Kesenengan Pengamat Musim Dingin

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Saka 5G menyang Satelit Seluler: Teknologi Nemtokake Ulang Telekomunikasi Global ing 2020

Sep 11, 2023

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Teknologi

Google Ngumumake Desain Anyar lan Fitur Keamanan sing Ditingkatake kanggo Desktop Chrome

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
News

Lava Ngenalke Smartphone Blaze 2 Pro kanthi Tampilan 90Hz lan Prosesor Unisoc

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Penyalahgunaan Domestik Digital: Kepiye Teknologi Dieksploitasi kanggo Ngontrol lan Merusak

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Pemain Starfield Temokake Desain Kapal sing Ora Bisa Dikalahake kanggo Ngalahake Musuh AI

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar