Ketua DPR Kevin McCarthy Ngumumake Pengunduran Diri, Guncang GOP

In a surprising move, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced his resignation from office at the end of this month. McCarthy, who was ousted from power earlier this year, cited his desire to serve America in new ways as the reason for his departure.

McCarthy’s resignation comes as a blow to his successor, Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Republicans. With the already narrow GOP majority further diminished, passing legislation in 2024 will prove to be even more challenging for the party.

While McCarthy did not provide specifics about his next move, he expressed his commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders and continuing to recruit the country’s best and brightest for elected office. McCarthy also emphasized the expansion of the Republican Party and his intention to lend his experience to its growth.

The timing of McCarthy’s departure is significant, as it means he will leave before the special election to replace expelled Rep. George Santos. This further reduces the Republican majority, requiring more Democratic support to pass measures in the House.

Throughout his career, McCarthy has held various leadership positions within the GOP, including chief deputy whip, majority whip, majority leader, and minority leader. Despite his successes, his speakership lasted only 269 days, making it the third shortest in history.

McCarthy’s resignation will create fresh challenges for Republicans going into the New Year. The party has already faced difficulties passing appropriations bills, and their slimmer majority in the upcoming year will make it even more challenging to pass messaging bills or an impeachment resolution in an election year.

As McCarthy prepares to end his term, Speaker Mike Johnson wished him well in a statement, acknowledging McCarthy’s service to the American people and his constituents over nearly two decades.

The vacancy left by McCarthy’s departure will require a special election in California, which is expected to be held within the next few months. McCarthy’s solidly Republican district is expected to remain under GOP control in the special election.

While McCarthy’s resignation marks the end of his tenure in Congress, it also signifies a new chapter for him as he explores other opportunities to serve the country.