Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

News

Njelajah Panggunaan Benchtop NMR Spectroscopy kanggo Nganalisis Minyak Pirolisis

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Njelajah Panggunaan Benchtop NMR Spectroscopy kanggo Nganalisis Minyak Pirolisis

Researchers at Aston University have conducted a study demonstrating that benchtop spectrometers can effectively analyze pyrolysis bio-oils, offering a cost-effective alternative to high-field spectrometers.

Pyrolysis bio-oils are derived from the heating of industrial or agricultural by-products and have the potential to serve as alternatives to fossil fuels. However, the treatment and stability of these bio-oils depend on their composition, which can be complex and challenging to analyze.

The team at Aston University, led by Dr. Robert Evans, explored the use of benchtop nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers to analyze pyrolysis oils. Unlike high-field NMR spectrometers, which are expensive and require cryogenic cooling, benchtop spectrometers use permanent magnets and offer a more affordable and accessible option.

Although benchtop spectrometers have lower sensitivity and resolution compared to high-field spectrometers, the study found that they could provide similar quality NMR data for pyrolysis oil samples. The benchtop spectrometers accurately estimated concentrations of carbonyl-containing species, including ketones, aldehydes, and quinones.

The findings of this study offer a simpler, cheaper, and more accessible method for analyzing pyrolysis oils. Benchtop NMR spectrometers have the potential to broaden the range of users who can utilize NMR analysis in studying these bio-oils.

This research contributes to the growing interest in utilizing alternative fuels derived from renewable sources. By developing cost-effective and efficient analytical techniques, scientists can better understand the composition and properties of pyrolysis bio-oils, paving the way for their future applications.

sumber:

– Tang, B., et al. “Quantitative Low-Field 19F Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Analysis of Carbonyl Groups in Pyrolysis Oils.” ChemSusChem (2023). DOI: 10.1002/cssc.202300625
– Aston University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post web

News

Rasi lintang Andromeda: Kesenengan Pengamat Musim Dingin

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Saka 5G menyang Satelit Seluler: Teknologi Nemtokake Ulang Telekomunikasi Global ing 2020

Sep 11, 2023
News

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Patch Notes - September 11

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Teknologi

Penyalahgunaan Domestik Digital: Kepiye Teknologi Dieksploitasi kanggo Ngontrol lan Merusak

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Pemain Starfield Temokake Desain Kapal sing Ora Bisa Dikalahake kanggo Ngalahake Musuh AI

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
News

Rasi lintang Andromeda: Kesenengan Pengamat Musim Dingin

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
News

Saka 5G menyang Satelit Seluler: Teknologi Nemtokake Ulang Telekomunikasi Global ing 2020

Sep 11, 2023 0 Komentar