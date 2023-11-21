EVE Online: Vanguard Alpha Test Announced

CCP Games has just announced the highly anticipated alpha test for EVE Online: Vanguard, its upcoming first-person shooter set in the EVE Universe. This test will give players the chance to get their hands on the game before the end of the year.

Scheduled to run from December 7th to December 11th, this alpha test, called First Strike, aims to gather crucial data for CCP Games in building an engaging FPS experience and supporting it in the future. Additionally, the test will have a direct impact on the EVE universe itself.

During the test, players will have the opportunity to explore New Eden from a whole new perspective, as they engage in intense ground combat in the newly added Pirate Insurgency layer. This feature was introduced with the recent Havoc expansion and promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the gameplay.

Participation in the alpha test is open to all Omega subscribers, which means there is no additional purchase necessary other than an EVE subscription. For those who want to join the test, Vanguard will be easily accessible through the EVE Online launcher.

To learn more about the alpha test and sign up for an Omega subscription, players can visit the official EVE Vanguard website. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to be among the first to experience the immersive world of EVE Online: Vanguard.

