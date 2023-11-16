Fitur Pelaporan Swara Anyar Ditambahake menyang Fortnite kanggo Ngapikake Keamanan Komunitas

Fortnite, the popular online multiplayer game developed by Epic Games, is set to unveil a new voice reporting feature aimed at addressing player misconduct and ensuring a safe gaming environment. The improved community tools will enable players to report any instances of bad behavior on voice chats, allowing the company to take appropriate action against offenders.

When activated, the feature will securely capture the five minutes of audio during a gaming session, functioning on a rolling basis. Epic Games emphasizes that it does not store voice recordings unless a report is filed. In the event of a conversation being reported, the audio from the last five minutes will be uploaded with the report and sent to Epic moderators for review. Reports remain anonymous to encourage users to report any inappropriate behavior without fear of retaliation.

Epic Games is committed to user privacy and has implemented measures to safeguard personal data. After 14 days or the duration of a sanction, the recorded audio clips are automatically deleted. In case of an appeal, Epic Games may retain the clips for an additional 14 days to facilitate the decision-making process. Furthermore, if a clip is required for legal purposes, it will be retained for as long as mandated by the law.

To give players greater control over their gaming experience, the voice reporting feature can be toggled off by users over the age of 18. By disabling the feature, players can ensure that voice reporting is not available in their party or when playing with friends who have also chosen to turn it off. However, completely disabling voice chat is an option, albeit one that restricts communication with friends and other players.

Epic Games’ addition of the voice reporting feature aligns with efforts made by other gaming companies, such as Sony and Microsoft, to combat toxicity and harassment within their gaming communities. By providing players with the means to report misconduct, Fortnite aims to foster a safer and more enjoyable environment for players of all ages.

Pitakonan Paling Sering

1. How long does Epic Games store voice recordings?

Epic Games does not store voice recordings unless a report is filed. The captured audio clips are automatically deleted after 14 days or the duration of a sanction. In the case of an appeal, the clips may be retained for an additional 14 days.

2. Can I report a conversation anonymously?

Yes, reports made through the voice reporting feature are anonymous. Epic Games encourages players to report any instances of bad behavior without fear of retaliation.

3. Can I turn off the voice reporting feature?

Players over the age of 18 have the option to toggle off the voice reporting feature. By disabling it, the feature will not be available in parties or when playing with friends who have also chosen to turn it off.

4. Is there an alternative to completely disabling voice chat?

Yes, players can choose to turn off voice chat entirely. However, this option limits communication with friends and other players during gameplay.