Arizona State University’s Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory has enlisted the expertise of renowned genome scientist Harris Lewin to tackle the current biodiversity crisis. Lewin is leading the Earth BioGenome Project, an ambitious initiative that aims to complete a comprehensive DNA catalog of all higher organisms on Earth by the end of the decade.

The Earth BioGenome Project brings together scientists from around the world and encompasses over 50 ongoing projects. Its primary objective is to create high-quality DNA reference genomes for an estimated 1.8 million species, serving as the gold standard for understanding an organism’s complete genetic code and sequence.

By leveraging this extensive catalog, researchers will gain a deeper understanding of the biodiversity on our planet. Currently, only around 10% of existing species have been identified and named, leaving a vast majority of lifeforms unknown to us. According to Lewin, this lack of knowledge hampers our understanding of biology and inhibits our ability to address critical ecological challenges.

With two-thirds of higher organisms at risk of extinction due to human activities and the changing climate, it is crucial to act quickly. The Earth BioGenome Project will enable scientists to develop scalable models for restoring and remediating ecosystems, providing detailed insights into the organisms that inhabit them.

Preserving biodiversity is not only essential for ecological balance but also for the potential benefits it holds for food and medicine production. Once a species goes extinct, we lose the opportunity to study its life-sustaining mechanisms or harness its potential for improving various industries.

The appointment of Harris Lewin as a professor in ASU’s Global Futures Laboratory strengthens their comprehensive strategy to address planetary systems challenges. Through initiatives like the Earth BioGenome Project, they aim to find innovative solutions to protect and restore our planet’s diverse ecosystems.

