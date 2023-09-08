Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

News

YouTuber Tech Populer Wars Nglawan Tuku Telpon Crypto Solana Saga

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
YouTuber Tech Populer Wars Nglawan Tuku Telpon Crypto Solana Saga

Tech influencer Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD on YouTube, has advised against purchasing the Solana Saga cryptocurrency phone. In his review, Brownlee expressed dissatisfaction with the phone, stating that it is only geared towards the Solana cryptocurrency stack and has limited functionality for mainstream users.

Brownlee criticized both the smartphone features and the crypto capabilities of the Solana Saga. According to him, the camera quality was average, and the battery capacity was insufficient for a phone of its size. Additionally, the Solana Saga connects exclusively to the Solana blockchain and does not support other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

He described the phone as “ahead of its time” at best and “completely useless” for everyday users at worst. Despite praising the phone’s build quality and clean software interface, Brownlee emphasized that these pros may not justify its $600 price tag, especially when there are alternative phones available with better features and a lower cost.

The Solana Saga comes with the Solana Mobile Stack, which enables apps to interact with the Solana blockchain. It also includes a seed vault and a d-apps store listing popular crypto apps. However, according to Brownlee, these features are unlikely to be of practical use to most users.

While the Solana Saga may have niche appeal to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Brownlee suggests considering alternative options like the Pixel 7 or the upcoming Pixel 8, which offer better value for money and more versatile features.

sumber:
– Source Article: [Title of the Original Article]
– Image Source: OSOM

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post web

News

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Penggiling Lantai Global

Sep 11, 2023
News

Dampak Nanokatalis ing Industri Teknologi Global: Laporan Komprehensif

Sep 11, 2023
News

Watesan Fisika: Prediksi sing Ora Bisa Diprediksi

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

News

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Penggiling Lantai Global

Sep 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Ngalih Apple menyang USB-C ing iPhone 15: Pamindhahan sing Dipeksa, Nanging Mupangate

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami kanggo Sembelit

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Resmi Didhukung Mods Rawuh ing 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar