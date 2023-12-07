The Remarkable Engineering Feats of the Neolithic: Unveiling the Secrets of the Menga Dolmen

Archaeologists and researchers from Spain have made groundbreaking discoveries that shed light on the incredible engineering achievements of the Neolithic period. Their study, recently published in Scientific Reports, delves into the construction of the renowned Menga dolmen, an ancient burial site located near Antequera, Málaga, Spain. Through advanced technologies and analysis techniques, the researchers have unraveled the composition and origins of the stones used in the structure, as well as the techniques employed for transport and placement.

The Menga dolmen stands as a testament to the immense capacity of Neolithic builders. Constructed approximately 5,700 years ago, this megalithic structure is one of the largest in Europe. The massive stones utilized in its creation, some exceeding 100 tons, were delicately positioned on top of a hill. By conducting petrographic and stratigraphic analyses, the research team identified the stones as calcarenites, a fragile form of sedimentary rock. The presence of such a soft type of rock suggests a high level of engineering sophistication, as it would have required careful transportation to prevent damage.

Moving these colossal stones to the dolmen’s location required extensive planning and engineering prowess. The researchers emphasize the difficulty of placing the capstone, a roof-like structure weighing approximately 150 tons. It is suggested that the builders utilized scaffolds and ropes during the construction process, while transportation necessitated the creation of level roads.

Furthermore, the study reveals that the Menga dolmen was designed with precision to align with nearby mountains, resulting in intricate patterns of light within the burial chamber. Remarkably, the early engineers implemented interlocking stones at the chamber’s edges to divert water seepage and prevent erosion.

The newfound insights into the Menga dolmen highlight the remarkable achievements of Neolithic cultures. Their ability to manipulate and position enormous stones demonstrates a level of ingenuity and engineering knowledge that surpasses expectations. By unraveling the secrets of this ancient marvel, researchers continue to deepen our understanding of human history and the incredible capabilities of our ancestors.